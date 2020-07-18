4317 Jordan Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home! This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom colonial in Forge Reserve. Some of this home's many features include over 3,000 square feet of living space, bright and spacious rooms throughout, a great room with a gas fireplace, and endless storage space in the basement. The kitchen is fully loaded with granite counters, updated appliances including a double wall oven, a breakfast bar, and a huge center island. Residents are going to love the dreamy master bedroom oasis that includes a private bonus living space away from the rest of the home, a full 5-piece master bathroom, huge walk-in closet, and beautiful tray ceilings. As if that wasn't enough, this home also has a large 2-car garage and charming Trex deck off the kitchen sunroom.



650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home. 600-649 scores are accepted on a case-by-case basis with a double security deposit. Pets are not permitted in this home.