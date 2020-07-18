All apartments in Baltimore County
4317 Jordan Way

4317 Jordan Way · (667) 213-2697
Location

4317 Jordan Way, Baltimore County, MD 21128

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3073 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom colonial in Forge Reserve. Some of this home's many features include over 3,000 square feet of living space, bright and spacious rooms throughout, a great room with a gas fireplace, and endless storage space in the basement. The kitchen is fully loaded with granite counters, updated appliances including a double wall oven, a breakfast bar, and a huge center island. Residents are going to love the dreamy master bedroom oasis that includes a private bonus living space away from the rest of the home, a full 5-piece master bathroom, huge walk-in closet, and beautiful tray ceilings. As if that wasn't enough, this home also has a large 2-car garage and charming Trex deck off the kitchen sunroom.

650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ living in the home. 600-649 scores are accepted on a case-by-case basis with a double security deposit. Pets are not permitted in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Jordan Way have any available units?
4317 Jordan Way has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4317 Jordan Way have?
Some of 4317 Jordan Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Jordan Way currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Jordan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Jordan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 Jordan Way is pet friendly.
Does 4317 Jordan Way offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Jordan Way offers parking.
Does 4317 Jordan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Jordan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Jordan Way have a pool?
No, 4317 Jordan Way does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Jordan Way have accessible units?
No, 4317 Jordan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Jordan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4317 Jordan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4317 Jordan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4317 Jordan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
