1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD

Leave the hustle and bustle of a busy day behind and move right in to a newly renovated, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Enjoy serene views from every window and seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces. The home sits on 3.95 private acres. Entertain in the large oversized kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and a 5x8ft countertop. Or enjoy dinner on the brand new composite deck. The laundry room and master bedroom are both on the main floor of the home. The master bathroom includes a soaking tub, shower, double vanities and large walk in closet, perfect for all of your belongings. The home is less than 1 mile from the Gunpowder River along the NCR Trail . All this home needs is you!