1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:31 PM

1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD

1022 Upper Glencoe Road · (410) 560-5858
Location

1022 Upper Glencoe Road, Baltimore County, MD 21152

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3139 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Leave the hustle and bustle of a busy day behind and move right in to a newly renovated, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Enjoy serene views from every window and seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces. The home sits on 3.95 private acres. Entertain in the large oversized kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and a 5x8ft countertop. Or enjoy dinner on the brand new composite deck. The laundry room and master bedroom are both on the main floor of the home. The master bathroom includes a soaking tub, shower, double vanities and large walk in closet, perfect for all of your belongings. The home is less than 1 mile from the Gunpowder River along the NCR Trail . All this home needs is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD have any available units?
1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD have?
Some of 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore County.
Does 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 UPPER GLENCOE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
