2304 COLD MEADOW WAY

Town home, beautiful Longmead community. This community is near all transportation routes, including the ICC. Short commute to DC or Baltimore. Garage, driveway, deck, concrete patio, pool, tennis, stainless steel upgraded appliances, granite counter tops, fireplace, 3 full bedrooms 2.5 baths. gas heat, walking paths. Existing tenants lease expires on 15th of August, but tenant can leave early by end of July. Thus a new tenant can move in Aug 1st if they prefer. 24 hr notice for showings. Listing agent must arrange showings with existing tenant. Only very small dog might be considered as a pet with extra pet security. Case by case consideration. Good credit a must. Two year lease minimum. Call landlord/agent to pre-screen tenants at 301-775-1257. Home is on Sentri box.