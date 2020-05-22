All apartments in Aspen Hill
2304 COLD MEADOW WAY

2304 Cold Meadow Way · (301) 970-2447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2304 Cold Meadow Way, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,425

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Town home, beautiful Longmead community. This community is near all transportation routes, including the ICC. Short commute to DC or Baltimore. Garage, driveway, deck, concrete patio, pool, tennis, stainless steel upgraded appliances, granite counter tops, fireplace, 3 full bedrooms 2.5 baths. gas heat, walking paths. Existing tenants lease expires on 15th of August, but tenant can leave early by end of July. Thus a new tenant can move in Aug 1st if they prefer. 24 hr notice for showings. Listing agent must arrange showings with existing tenant. Only very small dog might be considered as a pet with extra pet security. Case by case consideration. Good credit a must. Two year lease minimum. Call landlord/agent to pre-screen tenants at 301-775-1257. Home is on Sentri box.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY have any available units?
2304 COLD MEADOW WAY has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY have?
Some of 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2304 COLD MEADOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY offers parking.
Does 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY has a pool.
Does 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 COLD MEADOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
