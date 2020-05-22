All apartments in Aspen Hill
Aspen Hill, MD
4905 Russett Road
4905 Russett Road

4905 Russett Road · No Longer Available
Location

4905 Russett Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Please click here to apply Recently upgraded kitchen and Prime location in Rockville, available immediately! Lovely split foyer home. Freshly painted through out. Original hardwood flooring through out the home with plush new carpet in the family room. Youll love the fireplace and backyard view from the Family Room. Pet friendly with addition Pet Fee. Large laundry room and lots of extras of storage space on lower level of home. Nice size gourmet kitchen with lots of natural light and granite counter top. 1 car garage. Close to I-355, NIH, I-270, I-495 and ICC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Russett Road have any available units?
4905 Russett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4905 Russett Road have?
Some of 4905 Russett Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Russett Road currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Russett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Russett Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 Russett Road is pet friendly.
Does 4905 Russett Road offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Russett Road offers parking.
Does 4905 Russett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 Russett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Russett Road have a pool?
No, 4905 Russett Road does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Russett Road have accessible units?
No, 4905 Russett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Russett Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Russett Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4905 Russett Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4905 Russett Road has units with air conditioning.

