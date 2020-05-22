4905 Russett Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Please click here to apply Recently upgraded kitchen and Prime location in Rockville, available immediately! Lovely split foyer home. Freshly painted through out. Original hardwood flooring through out the home with plush new carpet in the family room. Youll love the fireplace and backyard view from the Family Room. Pet friendly with addition Pet Fee. Large laundry room and lots of extras of storage space on lower level of home. Nice size gourmet kitchen with lots of natural light and granite counter top. 1 car garage. Close to I-355, NIH, I-270, I-495 and ICC.