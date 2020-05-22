Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

28 Tabiona Ct Available 06/01/19 End Unit Townhome - Minutes to ICC - Welcome Home! Your charming new townhome awaits you! This dazzling end unit town home has been extensively updated from the Roof to the Basement & from the Front Yard to the Rear Yard! Whole House Multimedia Wiring, Home Theater with HD Projector & 84" Screen, Backup Generator Prewiring, Fenced Yard & Patio. You will find yourself, minutes from the ICC and the Glenmont Metro station on the red line. This home comes with 2 reserved parking spaces as well.



Please EMAIL Sara at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great condo!



Lease Terms:

* Available 6/1

* 12 month minimum lease

* Dogs & Cats considered on a case by case basis

* No smoking

* Tenant is responsible for electric & water utility



To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



