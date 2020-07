1206 STONEWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

3BR HOME IN WHISPERING WOODS**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**THIS HOME COULD USE AN INTERIOR PAINT JOB (WE WOULD SUPPLY THE PAINT) AND OTHER UPDATES THE OWNER WOULD PREFER NOT TO DO AT THIS TIME, SO IT DOES NOT SHOW SPIFFY. IT IS LIVABLE AND REASONABLY CLEAN WITH REASONABLE APPLIANCES, NEUTRAL CARPET, NEUTRAL PAINT, ETC AND IS PRICED LOWER BASED ON THE CONDITION. A TENANT THAT IS WILLING TO DO A LITTLE WORK THEMSELVES WILL GET THIS LOWER ASKING RENT IN RETURN.