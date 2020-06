Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio. Cut your commute time in half with convenient access to major routes 695, 95 and Route 1. Close to shopping and more.

NO SMOKING. NO PETS