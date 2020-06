Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

A Beautiful, newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2 full 2 half bath townhome in a New Development in the Halethorpe area. This home boasts an open floor plan kitchen and dining combined on second level, all new appliances, on the first floor a spacious living room with an office or den. On the third level, three beautiful spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom that boasts a concave ceiling, walk-in closet and own full bath. This is a Must See!



(RLNE5152805)