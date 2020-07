Amenities

Gleaming end of group 3 bed & 2 full bath townhouse with a fully fence backyard & hardwood floors throughout. The property features a renovated kitchen with SS appliances & granite counters, 2 full bathrooms both of which are recently renovated, central air conditioning and a fully finished basement. No pets non-smokers only **** First month's rent only $1,250 if property is leased with move in date by December 1st***