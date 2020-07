Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This home sit on almost 3 acres, semi-private setting, beautiful large patio to spend your evenings watch the wild life. Family rm has double french doors onto the patio; Large kitchen w/island; Owner's bathroom remodeled in 2017 w/extra large shower & double vanity; wood flooring on main & upper levels. Basement finished 2017; bonus room over garage; Furnace & A/C replaced in the last 4 year. Pets are case by case, but no Cats.