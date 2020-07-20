1922 HARWOOD RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bed/2 1/2 bath Cape Cod in highly sought after, water privileged PENDENNIS MOUNT neighborhood. 1 block from community beach and community marina. Better Homes and Gardens designed model home beautifully updated maintaining incredible charm and freshly painted top to bottom. Gourmet kitchen with granite/S.S., hardwoods throughout, fantastic mudroom, beadboard, wainscotting, moulding galore, charming fenced backyard and lovely landscaping, multiple patios, heated sunroom, bedroom with bonus space (kids playroom or huge storage area), detached oversized 2 car garage plus multiple additional parking spaces, Broadneck schools! Perfect location steps to USNA golf course/BSC/Navy Exchange and Commissary. Short walk across bridge to USNA and Downtown Annapolis. Access to Rt 50 right down the street. Watch the Blue Angels from your own yard! Arguably one of the most charming and ideal locations in all of the greater Annapolis area. Homes rarely come up for rent in this neighborhood - don't miss this one!