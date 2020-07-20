All apartments in Anne Arundel County
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

1922 HARWOOD RD

1922 Harwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Harwood Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 21409

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bed/2 1/2 bath Cape Cod in highly sought after, water privileged PENDENNIS MOUNT neighborhood. 1 block from community beach and community marina. Better Homes and Gardens designed model home beautifully updated maintaining incredible charm and freshly painted top to bottom. Gourmet kitchen with granite/S.S., hardwoods throughout, fantastic mudroom, beadboard, wainscotting, moulding galore, charming fenced backyard and lovely landscaping, multiple patios, heated sunroom, bedroom with bonus space (kids playroom or huge storage area), detached oversized 2 car garage plus multiple additional parking spaces, Broadneck schools! Perfect location steps to USNA golf course/BSC/Navy Exchange and Commissary. Short walk across bridge to USNA and Downtown Annapolis. Access to Rt 50 right down the street. Watch the Blue Angels from your own yard! Arguably one of the most charming and ideal locations in all of the greater Annapolis area. Homes rarely come up for rent in this neighborhood - don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 HARWOOD RD have any available units?
1922 HARWOOD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anne Arundel County, MD.
What amenities does 1922 HARWOOD RD have?
Some of 1922 HARWOOD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 HARWOOD RD currently offering any rent specials?
1922 HARWOOD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 HARWOOD RD pet-friendly?
No, 1922 HARWOOD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anne Arundel County.
Does 1922 HARWOOD RD offer parking?
Yes, 1922 HARWOOD RD offers parking.
Does 1922 HARWOOD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 HARWOOD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 HARWOOD RD have a pool?
No, 1922 HARWOOD RD does not have a pool.
Does 1922 HARWOOD RD have accessible units?
No, 1922 HARWOOD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 HARWOOD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 HARWOOD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 HARWOOD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 HARWOOD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
