1312 ROGERS ROAD

This 900 square foot, meticulously maintained apartment will not last long! It is a must see! If you are looking for quiet, serene, and peaceful living, look no further! Live in this one bedroom, one bath pristine apartment a stones throw from Podickory Creek. Fresh paint, new flooring, and just updated for the most discriminating renter. The home enjoys a private dock - launch your kayak or canoe and enjoy the Annapolitan lifestyle! Bright open floor plan with breakfast bar, combination living/dining area, laundry and driveway parking! Easy access to Annapolis, the Eastern Shore and the area's restaurants and shopping. Podickory Point Yacht Club and Marina, less than 2 miles away. Application fee $50.00 per adult, apply at 1choicepropertymanagement.com . Home is available immediately. No pets. Apartment is located above the owner's 3 car garage.