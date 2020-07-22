All apartments in Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel County, MD
1312 ROGERS ROAD
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:52 PM

1312 ROGERS ROAD

1312 Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Rogers Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 21409

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 900 square foot, meticulously maintained apartment will not last long! It is a must see! If you are looking for quiet, serene, and peaceful living, look no further! Live in this one bedroom, one bath pristine apartment a stones throw from Podickory Creek. Fresh paint, new flooring, and just updated for the most discriminating renter. The home enjoys a private dock - launch your kayak or canoe and enjoy the Annapolitan lifestyle! Bright open floor plan with breakfast bar, combination living/dining area, laundry and driveway parking! Easy access to Annapolis, the Eastern Shore and the area's restaurants and shopping. Podickory Point Yacht Club and Marina, less than 2 miles away. Application fee $50.00 per adult, apply at 1choicepropertymanagement.com . Home is available immediately. No pets. Apartment is located above the owner's 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

