1312 ROGERS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 900 square foot, meticulously maintained apartment will not last long! It is a must see! If you are looking for quiet, serene, and peaceful living, look no further! Live in this one bedroom, one bath pristine apartment a stones throw from Podickory Creek. Fresh paint, new flooring, and just updated for the most discriminating renter. The home enjoys a private dock - launch your kayak or canoe and enjoy the Annapolitan lifestyle! Bright open floor plan with breakfast bar, combination living/dining area, laundry and driveway parking! Easy access to Annapolis, the Eastern Shore and the area's restaurants and shopping. Podickory Point Yacht Club and Marina, less than 2 miles away. Application fee $50.00 per adult, apply at 1choicepropertymanagement.com . Home is available immediately. No pets. Apartment is located above the owner's 3 car garage.