This circa 1860 home offers everything wanted in todays lifestyle! Rich in history, rich in wood flooring, trim & molding. Completely renovated & restored by John Pilli in the early 2000's. Ripped down to the studs, additional insulation added throughout entire home to prevent any sound from carrying. All electrical was updated, along w/ 100% of the plumbing. Water views of Spa Creek! Please call Ali McDowell with questions or showing requests @ 410.553.1560