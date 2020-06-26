9 TYLER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Conveniently located on a quiet cul de sac in Eastport and near downtown Annapolis, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home is ready for new tenants! Recently updated with new roof, new windows, updated bath on lower level including new shower, tile and fixtures, new flooring on lower level, freshly painted throughout! home is fully equipped, has gleaming hardwoods on main level, Off street drive parking for two cars, private fenced treed yard. immediate occupancy. No smoking, pets are case by case.