782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Absolutely spectacular furnished 6 month rental from Nov thru April! Enjoy this beautiful Severn House unit close to everything. All rooms have water views! This is a one of a kind home complete with a Jacuzzi and separate huge walk in shower. Expect to enjoy the holidays and spring in Annapolis and everything Annapolis has to offer! Sorry but no pets allowed in the community. No smoking allowed in the unit. Gas heat, water and cooking included in the rent. If you are planning on being here for business, the Maryland legislative session, or to be close to family for the next 6 months, this is the place for you! The owners have treasured this home and so will you! Tenant liability insurance required. 40' slip available for additional fee.