All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B

782 Fairview Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

782 Fairview Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely spectacular furnished 6 month rental from Nov thru April! Enjoy this beautiful Severn House unit close to everything. All rooms have water views! This is a one of a kind home complete with a Jacuzzi and separate huge walk in shower. Expect to enjoy the holidays and spring in Annapolis and everything Annapolis has to offer! Sorry but no pets allowed in the community. No smoking allowed in the unit. Gas heat, water and cooking included in the rent. If you are planning on being here for business, the Maryland legislative session, or to be close to family for the next 6 months, this is the place for you! The owners have treasured this home and so will you! Tenant liability insurance required. 40' slip available for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B have any available units?
782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B have?
Some of 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B currently offering any rent specials?
782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B pet-friendly?
No, 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B offer parking?
Yes, 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B offers parking.
Does 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B have a pool?
No, 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B does not have a pool.
Does 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B have accessible units?
No, 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 782 FAIRVIEW AVE #B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College