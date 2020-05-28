717 GLENWOOD ST #47

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely Updated Town-home in Quiet neighborhood. Short Walk to Downtown Annapolis and to Naval Stadium. Lots of Closet Space and Storage w/exterior Storage area. Freshly Painted. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops &Stainless Appliances. Full Size Washer/Dryer. Assigned Parking in addition to Street Parking. Come take a look at this amazing opportunity.