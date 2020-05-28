All apartments in Annapolis
717 GLENWOOD ST #47
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

717 GLENWOOD ST #47

717 Glenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

717 Glenwood Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Updated Town-home in Quiet neighborhood. Short Walk to Downtown Annapolis and to Naval Stadium. Lots of Closet Space and Storage w/exterior Storage area. Freshly Painted. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops &Stainless Appliances. Full Size Washer/Dryer. Assigned Parking in addition to Street Parking. Come take a look at this amazing opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 have any available units?
717 GLENWOOD ST #47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 have?
Some of 717 GLENWOOD ST #47's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 currently offering any rent specials?
717 GLENWOOD ST #47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 pet-friendly?
No, 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 offer parking?
Yes, 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 offers parking.
Does 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 have a pool?
No, 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 does not have a pool.
Does 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 have accessible units?
No, 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 does not have units with air conditioning.
