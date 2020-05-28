Completely Updated Town-home in Quiet neighborhood. Short Walk to Downtown Annapolis and to Naval Stadium. Lots of Closet Space and Storage w/exterior Storage area. Freshly Painted. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops &Stainless Appliances. Full Size Washer/Dryer. Assigned Parking in addition to Street Parking. Come take a look at this amazing opportunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 have any available units?
717 GLENWOOD ST #47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 have?
Some of 717 GLENWOOD ST #47's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 GLENWOOD ST #47 currently offering any rent specials?
717 GLENWOOD ST #47 is not currently offering any rent specials.