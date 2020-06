Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stunning light-filled Top Floor Apartment is fully furnished with full kitchen and laundry room in addition to large living room with vaulted ceilings. Two large bedrooms, one full and one half bath make this apartment feel huge. 12-24 month lease available. Two parking spaces directly in front of the shared covered porch. Convenient location is steps from the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, Truxton Park and Boat Ramp. Minutes from downtown, Rt 50 and shopping.