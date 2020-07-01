626 WYE ISLAND COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome Home!! Stunning Remodeled TH is ready for RENT!! This 4BR, 3.5 BA features: All New Open Kitchen w/Granite CounterTops, New Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Floors, & Stainless Steel Appl.; Newer Bathrooms w/Ceramic Floors, Freshly Painted, Hardwood Flooring, New Laminate Flooring (No Carpet), & 2 Tier Deck (Summer Barbecues), Fully Finished Basement, w/ 1 Bedroom & 1 Full Bath, & Washer/Dryer. Close to Downtown Annapolis & Annapolis Mall. Located within minutes of major highway access I-97, Route 50, & public transportation.