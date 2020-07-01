All apartments in Annapolis
626 WYE ISLAND COURT
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

626 WYE ISLAND COURT

626 Wye Island Court · No Longer Available
Location

626 Wye Island Court, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome Home!! Stunning Remodeled TH is ready for RENT!! This 4BR, 3.5 BA features: All New Open Kitchen w/Granite CounterTops, New Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Floors, & Stainless Steel Appl.; Newer Bathrooms w/Ceramic Floors, Freshly Painted, Hardwood Flooring, New Laminate Flooring (No Carpet), & 2 Tier Deck (Summer Barbecues), Fully Finished Basement, w/ 1 Bedroom & 1 Full Bath, & Washer/Dryer. Close to Downtown Annapolis & Annapolis Mall. Located within minutes of major highway access I-97, Route 50, & public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

