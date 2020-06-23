600 S CHERRY GROVE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS AMAZING END UNIT LOCATED IN ANNAPOLIS-CLOSE TO Downtown Annapolis, Rte 97 & 50, Shopping, Restaurants, Hospital & so much MORE!! Enjoy the AMAZING Kitchen w/Double Sided Fireplace from the kitchen to the outside decking area! Talk about ENTERTAINING at it's FINEST!! All Stainless Steel Appliances with White Cabinets, Island & More!9' CEILINGS THRU-OUT & Vaulted Ceilings in the Bedrooms make this home a true BEAUTY! *2 Car Garage Parking!! *Dark Hardwood Flooring on 2nd Level *Triple Crown Molding *TONS of Natural Light being on the END!! The List GOES ON!! THE ANNAPOLIS II is a Luxury model! Over 2400 sq. ft. w/3 finished levels. This End unit Overlooks a green area that is an Idyllic setting minutes from scenic Annapolis waterways & Chesapeake Bay! ACT FAST BEFORE THIS IS GONE!!