60 STATE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Historic Chic Downtown City House ! Don't miss the chance to live in this unique 1 bedroom/ 1 bath charmer. Perfectly located right off State Circle in the heart of downtown, close to all the places you want to be in Annapolis - the shops, restaurants, the whole city vibe. With vaulted ceilings, exposed brick walls, an updated modern Kitchen and a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room, you will want to just hang out at home, too! The cherry on the sundae is the 2-story solarium overlooking the brick gate courtyard. - you will love the privacy and gorgeous view.