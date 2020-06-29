All apartments in Annapolis
60 STATE CIR
60 STATE CIR

60 State Circle · No Longer Available
Location

60 State Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Historic Chic Downtown City House ! Don't miss the chance to live in this unique 1 bedroom/ 1 bath charmer. Perfectly located right off State Circle in the heart of downtown, close to all the places you want to be in Annapolis - the shops, restaurants, the whole city vibe. With vaulted ceilings, exposed brick walls, an updated modern Kitchen and a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room, you will want to just hang out at home, too! The cherry on the sundae is the 2-story solarium overlooking the brick gate courtyard. - you will love the privacy and gorgeous view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 STATE CIR have any available units?
60 STATE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 STATE CIR have?
Some of 60 STATE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 STATE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
60 STATE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 STATE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 60 STATE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 60 STATE CIR offer parking?
No, 60 STATE CIR does not offer parking.
Does 60 STATE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 STATE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 STATE CIR have a pool?
No, 60 STATE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 60 STATE CIR have accessible units?
No, 60 STATE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 60 STATE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 STATE CIR has units with dishwashers.
