Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave

Located in Eastport, an historic water oriented community a few short blocks away from the US Naval Academy, this quaint home features a main level master bedroom with ensuite bath, large kitchen with island, gas fireplace and secure indoor storage options. Enjoy the large fenced in yard and cozy front porch all the while being a couple blocks from the water and many fine restaurant options!