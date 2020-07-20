50 STATE CIRCLE

Amenities

Undoubtedly one of the finest rentals in all of downtown Annapolis. This new unit, located on the corner of State Circle and East Street, was gutted and completely restored in 2018 to a modern contemporary 2 story Penthouse apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. With over 2,000 square feet, this open floor plan has HUGE views of the State house from nearly every room. Brand New modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms and bedrooms have been gutted and updated with tile and marble. Original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, high ceilings with exposed beams and exposed brick give the unit a historic feel. Apartment is centrally located and walkable to the Naval Academy, St John's College, restaurants and City Dock.