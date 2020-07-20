All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 50 STATE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
50 STATE CIRCLE
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:47 AM

50 STATE CIRCLE

50 State Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

50 State Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Undoubtedly one of the finest rentals in all of downtown Annapolis. This new unit, located on the corner of State Circle and East Street, was gutted and completely restored in 2018 to a modern contemporary 2 story Penthouse apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. With over 2,000 square feet, this open floor plan has HUGE views of the State house from nearly every room. Brand New modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms and bedrooms have been gutted and updated with tile and marble. Original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, high ceilings with exposed beams and exposed brick give the unit a historic feel. Apartment is centrally located and walkable to the Naval Academy, St John's College, restaurants and City Dock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 STATE CIRCLE have any available units?
50 STATE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 STATE CIRCLE have?
Some of 50 STATE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 STATE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
50 STATE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 STATE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 50 STATE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 50 STATE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 50 STATE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 50 STATE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 STATE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 STATE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 50 STATE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 50 STATE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 50 STATE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 50 STATE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 STATE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis Apartments with PoolsAnnapolis Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Annapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College