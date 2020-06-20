All apartments in Annapolis
5 PARK PL #223.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:14 AM

5 PARK PL #223

5 Park Place · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD 21401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting. Bright and open living room boasts tons of natural lighting and a fireplace to cozy up to in the winter season. Gas & water included and two assigned indoor parking spaces. Enjoy fabulous amenities including state of the art exercise room, swimming pool, billiard, party room, lounge room w/ fireplace, outdoor patio with barbecue grills, library and top notch concierge services! Walking distance to great dining & shopping! Enjoy year round Annapolis festivities or a relaxing stroll to the water. Annapolis living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5 PARK PL #223 have any available units?
5 PARK PL #223 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 PARK PL #223 have?
Some of 5 PARK PL #223's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 PARK PL #223 currently offering any rent specials?
5 PARK PL #223 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 PARK PL #223 pet-friendly?
No, 5 PARK PL #223 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 5 PARK PL #223 offer parking?
Yes, 5 PARK PL #223 does offer parking.
Does 5 PARK PL #223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 PARK PL #223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 PARK PL #223 have a pool?
Yes, 5 PARK PL #223 has a pool.
Does 5 PARK PL #223 have accessible units?
No, 5 PARK PL #223 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 PARK PL #223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 PARK PL #223 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 PARK PL #223 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 PARK PL #223 does not have units with air conditioning.

