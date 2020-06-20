5 PARK PL #223.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting. Bright and open living room boasts tons of natural lighting and a fireplace to cozy up to in the winter season. Gas & water included and two assigned indoor parking spaces. Enjoy fabulous amenities including state of the art exercise room, swimming pool, billiard, party room, lounge room w/ fireplace, outdoor patio with barbecue grills, library and top notch concierge services! Walking distance to great dining & shopping! Enjoy year round Annapolis festivities or a relaxing stroll to the water. Annapolis living at its best!