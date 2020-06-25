307 Riding Ridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Available 06/01/20 Beautiful home,large fenced yard backs to woods - Property Id: 109304



Beautiful home, large fenced yard backs to woods ! Desirable Hunt Meadow community. Community pool with active swim team, tennis courts, walking paths that connect to Quiet Waters Park. Downtown historic district/USNA only 4 miles. Newly renovated kitchen, hardwood floors, gas furnace, air cleaner, whole house humidifier, carpet, neutral paint, large deck, wood burning fireplace, garage, finished basement.This is the community you want to raise a family! *Tell me more about you and desired lease terms or fill out application prior to requesting a showing. Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109304

Property Id 109304



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5701026)