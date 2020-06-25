All apartments in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD
307 Riding Ridge Rd
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

307 Riding Ridge Rd

307 Riding Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Annapolis
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Location

307 Riding Ridge Road, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful home,large fenced yard backs to woods - Property Id: 109304

Beautiful home, large fenced yard backs to woods ! Desirable Hunt Meadow community. Community pool with active swim team, tennis courts, walking paths that connect to Quiet Waters Park. Downtown historic district/USNA only 4 miles. Newly renovated kitchen, hardwood floors, gas furnace, air cleaner, whole house humidifier, carpet, neutral paint, large deck, wood burning fireplace, garage, finished basement.This is the community you want to raise a family! *Tell me more about you and desired lease terms or fill out application prior to requesting a showing. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109304
Property Id 109304

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5701026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Riding Ridge Rd have any available units?
307 Riding Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 307 Riding Ridge Rd have?
Some of 307 Riding Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Riding Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
307 Riding Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Riding Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 307 Riding Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 307 Riding Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 307 Riding Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 307 Riding Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Riding Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Riding Ridge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 307 Riding Ridge Rd has a pool.
Does 307 Riding Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 307 Riding Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Riding Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Riding Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Riding Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Riding Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
