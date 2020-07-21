23 THOMPSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse hot tub

NEW PRICE!! Murray Hill Craftsman-style home offers comfortable living space with open floor plan on the main level. Gorgeous kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace and built-in bookcases. Traditional living room and formal dining room with original character throughout. 3 Bedrooms plus office on second level, third floor master with ensuite bathroom. Finished basement offers extra recreation room. Quiet street will lead you down to sitting bench and dock access to Spa Creek for launching kayaks and paddle boards. Walk to inner West Street and downtown Annapolis. Must have excellent credit and income.