23 THOMPSON STREET
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

23 THOMPSON STREET

23 Thompson Street · No Longer Available
Location

23 Thompson Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
hot tub
NEW PRICE!! Murray Hill Craftsman-style home offers comfortable living space with open floor plan on the main level. Gorgeous kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace and built-in bookcases. Traditional living room and formal dining room with original character throughout. 3 Bedrooms plus office on second level, third floor master with ensuite bathroom. Finished basement offers extra recreation room. Quiet street will lead you down to sitting bench and dock access to Spa Creek for launching kayaks and paddle boards. Walk to inner West Street and downtown Annapolis. Must have excellent credit and income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

