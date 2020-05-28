All apartments in Annapolis
219 HANOVER STREET

219 Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 Hanover Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Conveniently located across from Gate 3 of the Naval Academy, with easy walking distance to downtown and City Dock, this top floor studio has two living areas connected by hallway and large closets. Kitchen/family area (or dining) has electric range, fridge. microwave and stainless prep table and space for cafe table or sofa. On opposite side of hallway is a large room which could double as living and sleeping quarters. 2 spacious walk in closets, wood floors. Entries from 3 Maryland Avenue hallway or Hanover Street side. Being painted and cleaned. No smoking; cats considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 HANOVER STREET have any available units?
219 HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 219 HANOVER STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
219 HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 HANOVER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 219 HANOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 219 HANOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 219 HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 219 HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 219 HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 219 HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 219 HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
