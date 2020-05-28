219 HANOVER STREET

Amenities
Conveniently located across from Gate 3 of the Naval Academy, with easy walking distance to downtown and City Dock, this top floor studio has two living areas connected by hallway and large closets. Kitchen/family area (or dining) has electric range, fridge. microwave and stainless prep table and space for cafe table or sofa. On opposite side of hallway is a large room which could double as living and sleeping quarters. 2 spacious walk in closets, wood floors. Entries from 3 Maryland Avenue hallway or Hanover Street side. Being painted and cleaned. No smoking; cats considered.