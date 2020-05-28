2 TUCKER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

TRUE CHARM of living in West Annapolis! New kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Beautiful view of back yard from large window in dining room area. Huge sunroom with lots of windows & cathedral ceiling. 2 Full bathrooms & 1 is ADA with french drain & open beautiful European style and tiling. New windows and lots of sunlight. Large living room. Well insulated. Wood Fireplace. Huge workshop in lower level with half bath. Lots of storage!! Boat ramps at Weems Creek at opposite end of Tucker Street Large yard perfect for cookouts, entertaining and relaxing. Hardwood floors. Fantastic location walking distance to the Village of West Annapolis shops & restaurants, close to Naval Academy & Historic downtown Annapolis. Close to & easy access to Rt 50, Rt 2, Rt 97, Chesapeake Bay Bridge & major routes. On cul-de-sac. Close to Blue Ribbon West Annapolis Elementary School. Will consider dogs on case by case but one dog only. No cats.