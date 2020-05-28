All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 2 TUCKER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
2 TUCKER STREET
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

2 TUCKER STREET

2 Tucker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 Tucker Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
TRUE CHARM of living in West Annapolis! New kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Beautiful view of back yard from large window in dining room area. Huge sunroom with lots of windows & cathedral ceiling. 2 Full bathrooms & 1 is ADA with french drain & open beautiful European style and tiling. New windows and lots of sunlight. Large living room. Well insulated. Wood Fireplace. Huge workshop in lower level with half bath. Lots of storage!! Boat ramps at Weems Creek at opposite end of Tucker Street Large yard perfect for cookouts, entertaining and relaxing. Hardwood floors. Fantastic location walking distance to the Village of West Annapolis shops & restaurants, close to Naval Academy & Historic downtown Annapolis. Close to & easy access to Rt 50, Rt 2, Rt 97, Chesapeake Bay Bridge & major routes. On cul-de-sac. Close to Blue Ribbon West Annapolis Elementary School. Will consider dogs on case by case but one dog only. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 TUCKER STREET have any available units?
2 TUCKER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 2 TUCKER STREET have?
Some of 2 TUCKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 TUCKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2 TUCKER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 TUCKER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 TUCKER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2 TUCKER STREET offer parking?
No, 2 TUCKER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2 TUCKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 TUCKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 TUCKER STREET have a pool?
No, 2 TUCKER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2 TUCKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2 TUCKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2 TUCKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 TUCKER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 TUCKER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 TUCKER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College