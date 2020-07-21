Amenities
185 Prince George Street Unit 1
Annapolis, MD 21401
Status: Available Now!
What a Charming 1st floor - 1 Bedroom Apartment located in Downtown Annapolis! This One-of-a-Kind historic home hosts a GORGEOUS courtyard and garden with a quaint sitting area! Rear walking path to East Street! Beautiful 12-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! Large walk-in closet (80 sq. ft.) Just minutes from Route 50 making for an easy daily commute! Inquire to schedule a showing NOW!
PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED
Bedrooms: 1
Baths: 1
Rear courtyard/sitting area
Walking path to East Street
Stove/Oven
Washer/Dryer
Nearby shopping/eateries
Great views
Walk-In Closet
Hardwood floors
THE FINE PRINT:
Lease Term: 1 year minimum
Pets: No Pets
Showings: By appointment only.
Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.
(RLNE1868741)