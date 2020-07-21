Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets courtyard range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

185 Prince George Street Unit 1 - 185 Prince George Street Unit 1

Annapolis, MD 21401



Status: Available Now!



What a Charming 1st floor - 1 Bedroom Apartment located in Downtown Annapolis! This One-of-a-Kind historic home hosts a GORGEOUS courtyard and garden with a quaint sitting area! Rear walking path to East Street! Beautiful 12-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! Large walk-in closet (80 sq. ft.) Just minutes from Route 50 making for an easy daily commute! Inquire to schedule a showing NOW!



PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED



Bedrooms: 1

Baths: 1



Amenities:

Rear courtyard/sitting area

Walking path to East Street

Stove/Oven

Washer/Dryer

Nearby shopping/eateries

Great views

Walk-In Closet

Hardwood floors



THE FINE PRINT:



Lease Term: 1 year minimum



Pets: No Pets



Showings: By appointment only.



Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.



(RLNE1868741)