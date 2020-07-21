All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 185 Prince George Street Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
185 Prince George Street Unit 1
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:52 PM

185 Prince George Street Unit 1

185 Prince George Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

185 Prince George Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
185 Prince George Street Unit 1 - 185 Prince George Street Unit 1
Annapolis, MD 21401

Status: Available Now!

What a Charming 1st floor - 1 Bedroom Apartment located in Downtown Annapolis! This One-of-a-Kind historic home hosts a GORGEOUS courtyard and garden with a quaint sitting area! Rear walking path to East Street! Beautiful 12-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! Large walk-in closet (80 sq. ft.) Just minutes from Route 50 making for an easy daily commute! Inquire to schedule a showing NOW!

PROPERTY DETAILS: UNFURNISHED

Bedrooms: 1
Baths: 1

Amenities:
Rear courtyard/sitting area
Walking path to East Street
Stove/Oven
Washer/Dryer
Nearby shopping/eateries
Great views
Walk-In Closet
Hardwood floors

THE FINE PRINT:

Lease Term: 1 year minimum

Pets: No Pets

Showings: By appointment only.

Application Fee: $40.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.

(RLNE1868741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 have any available units?
185 Prince George Street Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 185 Prince George Street Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
185 Prince George Street Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Prince George Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnnapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Annapolis Apartments with PoolsAnnapolis Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Annapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College