in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Back on market! Walk EVERYWHERE from this centrally located home in the heart of downtown Annapolis! Steps to restaurants, shops, City Dock, Academy. Three finished levels with small utility basement. Updated kitchen with gas stove, island, granite leads out to very private back courtyard. 3 bedrooms on middle level plus fourth on upper. Hardwoods throughout. Private roof elevation deck. On street parking. Available late September. No smoking and pets case/case.