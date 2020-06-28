132 Archwood Avenue

Amenities

132 Archwood is equal parts intriguing, exciting, and inviting. When you first step inside your eyes are immediately drawn from the floor to the second floor ceiling, with the entryway boasting a custom, hand laid, tile floor that is at the base of hard wood spiral staircase. This kind of eye catching, joyful, design is seen throughout the house. From a kitchen with custom cabinetry, an inlaid gas range, and wrap around countertops, to hardwood floors in every room, a walk off balcony, reading nooks, a full sized workshop in the basement, TESLA car charger, and two master suites. One with an oversized, tile surrounded, jacuzzi, to another that comprises the entire FORTH floor and boosts not only a steam shower, but a SAUNA as well. This home has all the space and all the amenities you need to keep you family and friends entertained for days. Not to mention the incredible location. Walking distance to Annapolis shops, restaurants, parks, and water.



Be happy, be excited, but most importantly, be suprised by 132 Archwood!



