Annapolis, MD
132 Archwood Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

132 Archwood Avenue

132 Archwood Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

132 Archwood Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
132 Archwood is equal parts intriguing, exciting, and inviting. When you first step inside your eyes are immediately drawn from the floor to the second floor ceiling, with the entryway boasting a custom, hand laid, tile floor that is at the base of hard wood spiral staircase. This kind of eye catching, joyful, design is seen throughout the house. From a kitchen with custom cabinetry, an inlaid gas range, and wrap around countertops, to hardwood floors in every room, a walk off balcony, reading nooks, a full sized workshop in the basement, TESLA car charger, and two master suites. One with an oversized, tile surrounded, jacuzzi, to another that comprises the entire FORTH floor and boosts not only a steam shower, but a SAUNA as well. This home has all the space and all the amenities you need to keep you family and friends entertained for days. Not to mention the incredible location. Walking distance to Annapolis shops, restaurants, parks, and water.

Be happy, be excited, but most importantly, be suprised by 132 Archwood!

Schedule a tour today, in person or tele-tours are both available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Archwood Avenue have any available units?
132 Archwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Archwood Avenue have?
Some of 132 Archwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Archwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 Archwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Archwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Archwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 132 Archwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 132 Archwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 132 Archwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Archwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Archwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 132 Archwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 132 Archwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 Archwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Archwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Archwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
