Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
1200-A GEMINI DR
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

1200-A GEMINI DR

1200 Gemini Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Gemini Dr, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Location defines this great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome rental in Eastport Area's Saltaire Community. Located directly across from the City Rec Center with its Gym, Indoor Pool and Ball Fields that back to Truxton Park and minutes from downtown Annapolis. Quick commuter access from both Hilltop and Forest Drive. Nicely updated throughout with Stainless Appliances, Updated Flooring and Baths will make this a great option to move in and enjoy the Annapolis Lifestyle. Fenced Patio for Outdoor living /entertaining with Storage Shed. Nice Sized Master Bedroom with En-suite Bath. The Community has a great Pool for Summer Enjoyment as well. Condo fee paid for by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200-A GEMINI DR have any available units?
1200-A GEMINI DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200-A GEMINI DR have?
Some of 1200-A GEMINI DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200-A GEMINI DR currently offering any rent specials?
1200-A GEMINI DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200-A GEMINI DR pet-friendly?
No, 1200-A GEMINI DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1200-A GEMINI DR offer parking?
Yes, 1200-A GEMINI DR offers parking.
Does 1200-A GEMINI DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200-A GEMINI DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200-A GEMINI DR have a pool?
Yes, 1200-A GEMINI DR has a pool.
Does 1200-A GEMINI DR have accessible units?
No, 1200-A GEMINI DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1200-A GEMINI DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200-A GEMINI DR has units with dishwashers.

