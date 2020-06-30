1200-A GEMINI DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Location defines this great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome rental in Eastport Area's Saltaire Community. Located directly across from the City Rec Center with its Gym, Indoor Pool and Ball Fields that back to Truxton Park and minutes from downtown Annapolis. Quick commuter access from both Hilltop and Forest Drive. Nicely updated throughout with Stainless Appliances, Updated Flooring and Baths will make this a great option to move in and enjoy the Annapolis Lifestyle. Fenced Patio for Outdoor living /entertaining with Storage Shed. Nice Sized Master Bedroom with En-suite Bath. The Community has a great Pool for Summer Enjoyment as well. Condo fee paid for by owner.