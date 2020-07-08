All apartments in Annapolis
1/2 S ACTON PLACE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1/2 S ACTON PLACE

1/2 S Acton Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1/2 S Acton Pl, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location!! Stroll to town from this 3 finished level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath brick home at 1/2 Acton Place. Home is larger than it appears! Newer roof, updated family rm, refinished hardwood floors and WWC, paint, updated 2nd fl bath 2015. Super kit w/SS appliances, breakfast nook. Spacious master/w adjoining dressing rm/nursery/ofc! 2 f/ps. Walk out to pvt rear yard with patio. Screen porch to enjoy tranquil eves. Non smoking premises; pets are case by case. February 1 occupancy; possibly sooner. Tenants found their forever home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1/2 S ACTON PLACE have any available units?
1/2 S ACTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1/2 S ACTON PLACE have?
Some of 1/2 S ACTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1/2 S ACTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1/2 S ACTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1/2 S ACTON PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1/2 S ACTON PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1/2 S ACTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1/2 S ACTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 1/2 S ACTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1/2 S ACTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1/2 S ACTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 1/2 S ACTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1/2 S ACTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1/2 S ACTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1/2 S ACTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1/2 S ACTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.

