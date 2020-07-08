1/2 S ACTON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location location!! Stroll to town from this 3 finished level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath brick home at 1/2 Acton Place. Home is larger than it appears! Newer roof, updated family rm, refinished hardwood floors and WWC, paint, updated 2nd fl bath 2015. Super kit w/SS appliances, breakfast nook. Spacious master/w adjoining dressing rm/nursery/ofc! 2 f/ps. Walk out to pvt rear yard with patio. Screen porch to enjoy tranquil eves. Non smoking premises; pets are case by case. February 1 occupancy; possibly sooner. Tenants found their forever home!