Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

19 Lodi Street

19 Lodi Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 Lodi Street, Worcester, MA 01608
Green Island

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single Family House for rent! Location Location Location! This home is conveniently located for the commuter, close to 290, Rt. 146 and the Pike. It is also close to Union Station, Kelly Square, all the hottest restaurants, parks, colleges you name it! Updated, clean 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Spacious and bright kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and fully applianced! Full bath next to bedroom upstairs for convenience of a master bath! Exposed brick chimney in upstairs bedroom adds character to your living space, along with the beautiful wood/vinyl floors. Plenty of space! Live in the privacy of a single family home close to everything that is happening in the popular city of Worcester! Tenant pays for all utilities. First, Last and Security Deposit required for move in. No pets. This won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Lodi Street have any available units?
19 Lodi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worcester, MA.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Lodi Street have?
Some of 19 Lodi Street's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Lodi Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Lodi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Lodi Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Lodi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 19 Lodi Street offer parking?
No, 19 Lodi Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 Lodi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Lodi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Lodi Street have a pool?
No, 19 Lodi Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Lodi Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Lodi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Lodi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Lodi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
