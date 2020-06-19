19 Lodi Street

Amenities

Single Family House for rent! Location Location Location! This home is conveniently located for the commuter, close to 290, Rt. 146 and the Pike. It is also close to Union Station, Kelly Square, all the hottest restaurants, parks, colleges you name it! Updated, clean 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Spacious and bright kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and fully applianced! Full bath next to bedroom upstairs for convenience of a master bath! Exposed brick chimney in upstairs bedroom adds character to your living space, along with the beautiful wood/vinyl floors. Plenty of space! Live in the privacy of a single family home close to everything that is happening in the popular city of Worcester! Tenant pays for all utilities. First, Last and Security Deposit required for move in. No pets. This won't last!