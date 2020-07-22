/
broadmeadow brook
51 Apartments for rent in Broadmeadow Brook, Worcester, MA
5 Units Available
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,310
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1000 sqft
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Broadmeadow Brook
1 Unit Available
8 N Steele St
8 North Steele Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This beautifully maintained 2 bedroom apartment is on the second floor of a 3 unit building on a dead-end street. Large southerly facing windows bring tons of natural light into the space.
1 Unit Available
71 Esther St
71 Esther Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
Not much in the city at this price!! This second floor one bedroom apartment in a 2 unit building is tuck away behind the three family on the same lot.
1 Unit Available
15 Jonathan Circle
15 Jonathan Circle, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Tucked away in a small cul-de-sac setting, this beautifully renovated three bedroom, two full bath townhouse is spacious and updated.
1 Unit Available
28 Hilton Ave
28 Hilton Avenue, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1425 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom first floor unit in Owner-occupied two-family close to UMass, shopping, schools, and highways. Completely renovated 2018 with new appliances including stackable washer/dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
327 Bridle Path
327 Bridle Path, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
Waterfront Apartment! Walkout basement level. This is a 2 family home - this unit is in the lower level of this house - basement level, facing water - main house is rented. Patio is shared with the other unit - large enough to share.
1 Unit Available
28 Vale St 1
28 Vale St, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Nice 3 br apartment with Parking - Property Id: 113138 Spacious apartment with parking available March 1st 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Washer dryer hookups in unit Hardwood floors Kitchen Stove Gas heat Dining Room Living Room please call
Results within 5 miles of Broadmeadow Brook
11 Units Available
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,830
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1149 sqft
Modern interiors with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Onsite pool, sundeck, and summer kitchen. Just off Route 9. Onsite screening room and dog park.
16 Units Available
Ashford Crossing
22 Yorkshire Ter, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
950 sqft
Ideally located in Shrewsbury, MA, Ashford Crossing offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring spacious living rooms, gourmet kitchens, oversized closets, and more! Contact our leasing office to schedule your tour today.
11 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
14 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
Studio
$1,097
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,493
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.
34 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,375
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
7 Units Available
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.
1 Unit Available
19 Mcrae Ct
19 Mcrae Court, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1345 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family with Good Size Bedrooms - Property Id: 307515 Large Single Family Home for Rent. 3 great size bedrooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood floors in Living room.
1 Unit Available
21 Rena St
21 Rena Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING - 21 Rena St, Worcester - Property Id: 311349 General Details Laundry - Washer/Dryer in Unit, High Ceilings, Carpeted Bedrooms, Detail, Bright, Large Unit Kitchen Details Eat-In, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Tiled
1 Unit Available
891 June St
891 June Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
NEW LISTING - 891 June Street, Worcester - Property Id: 311357 General Details Laundry - Washer/Dryer Hookup, Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Decorative Fireplace, Bright, Additional Storage, Built-Ins, Large Unit, Luxury Apartment, Freshly
1 Unit Available
431 Park Ave 4
431 Park Ave, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
431 Park Ave Unit 4 - Property Id: 293571 Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on third floor available immediately. With private balcony, off-street parking and hardwood flooring. Good credit and references.
1 Unit Available
194 Oak St 4B
194 Oak St, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2bed 2 bath 2 floors luxury townhouse near UMass - Property Id: 112826 A luxury 2 bed 2 bath 2 floor townhouse with built in washer dryer, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Ideal for a young couple or two grad students.
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.
1 Unit Available
15 Genessee Street
15 Genesee Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
First floor 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Worcester. Tenant at will agreement. Electricity, heat and hot water included in the rent. 1 off street parking spot.Clean and spacious unit.
1 Unit Available
50 Baker Avenue
50 Baker Avenue, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for a two bedroom apartment that is close to everything, you must check out this apartment located on baker avenue in Shrewsbury. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, two living rooms, and one bath.
1 Unit Available
23 Lancaster St
23 Lancaster Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1734 sqft
Single-family home close to WPI, MCPHS, Union Station, restaurants, and shopping. This home offers a large living room dining room combo. Large applianced eat-in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
12 Franconia
12 Franconia Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1446 sqft
Owner occupied~Fabulous Location~ 3 Bedroom second floor apartment located on a quiet street on the west side of the city~Spacious bedrooms with high ceilings~Hardwood flooring throughout~Built in bookshelves perfect for making the 3rd bedroom into
1 Unit Available
104 Southgate Street
104 Southgate Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1195 sqft
Apartment in Worcester for rent. Spacious bright and sunny, second floor unit with new laminate flooring and large kitchen with pantry area, as well with laundry connections. Three bedrooms and an updated full bath. $1300 per month.
