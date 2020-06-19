All apartments in Weymouth Town
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

6 Tara Dr.

6 Tara Drive · (617) 953-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Tara Drive, Weymouth Town, MA 02188
East Weymouth

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Make this lovely condo your new home! Recently renovated raised 1st floor unit in Tara Gardens! Featuring bright kitchen with new appliances - including a dishwasher, granite counters and tons of cabinet space! Sunny, open concept living room with built-in wall A/C unit. Coat closet at the entrance. Large bedroom with a huge closet! bathroom with beautiful tile work and built-in shelfs. Linen closet. Recessed lights and laminate flooring. Card-operated laundry as well as additional storage space in basement. Beautiful landscaping and swimming pool. Heat and Hot water are included in rent as well as 1 parking spot, plus guest parking also available. Convenient location: minutes from Rt3 and I-93 - great commute to Boston! Steps away from Walmart , supermarkets , Planet Fitness gym, restaurants and many more! This is a must see!!!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Tara Dr. have any available units?
6 Tara Dr. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Tara Dr. have?
Some of 6 Tara Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Tara Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Tara Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Tara Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6 Tara Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weymouth Town.
Does 6 Tara Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6 Tara Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6 Tara Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Tara Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Tara Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6 Tara Dr. has a pool.
Does 6 Tara Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6 Tara Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Tara Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Tara Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Tara Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Tara Dr. has units with air conditioning.
