6 Tara Dr.

Amenities
Make this lovely condo your new home! Recently renovated raised 1st floor unit in Tara Gardens! Featuring bright kitchen with new appliances - including a dishwasher, granite counters and tons of cabinet space! Sunny, open concept living room with built-in wall A/C unit. Coat closet at the entrance. Large bedroom with a huge closet! bathroom with beautiful tile work and built-in shelfs. Linen closet. Recessed lights and laminate flooring. Card-operated laundry as well as additional storage space in basement. Beautiful landscaping and swimming pool. Heat and Hot water are included in rent as well as 1 parking spot, plus guest parking also available. Convenient location: minutes from Rt3 and I-93 - great commute to Boston! Steps away from Walmart , supermarkets , Planet Fitness gym, restaurants and many more! This is a must see!!!!
Terms: One year lease