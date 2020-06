Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking internet access range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Step into this spacious Townhouse that feels like home. With over 1600 square feet of living space spread out on two floors this spacious unit offers an abundance of space. Both the living and dining room benefit from the oodles of natural sunlight that invades from all angles. Open kitchen offers gas stove, refrigerator and WRAP around counters. The heating system is GAS and replacement windows were recently installed keeping utility costs to a minimum. Substantial green yard in rear of house. Off street parking for three cars. Washer/dryer in basement. Start the Summer off with a fresh NEW apartment !



Terms: One year lease