Watertown Town, MA
11 Chester St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:23 AM

11 Chester St.

11 Chester Street · (617) 448-7552
Location

11 Chester Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Modern studio currently vacant and ready for a May move in.. Second floor unit located in professionally managed building in quiet area in Arlington. Convenient location; near center and buses. Well-maintained building with laundry on-site. Unit can be furnished. One minute to the Minuteman Path and two blocks to Mass Ave and buses to Alewife, Porter, Harvard. Easy access to Rte.2. Call today! WILL NOT LAST!! Rent includes heat and hot water. Off-street parking available for $100/month. MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE - VARIOUS DATES, SOME ARE CORNER UNITS WITH EXTRA WINDOW and MOST HAVE BEEN RENOVATED. ALL ADDITIONAL STUDIOS ARE RENTING FOR $1950 BUT WILL INCLUDE ONE MONTH FREE. ALL VACANT UNITS MAY BE SHOWN (AS MODELS) LATER DATES AVAILABLE AS WELL. CONTACT ME FOR MORE INFORMATION. NO BROKER FEE ON ANY UNITS. Features include: -FREE HEAT -FREE HOT WATER -FREE STORAGE -AREA FOR YOUR BIKE -SEPARATE KITCHEN AREA -FULL-SIZED REFRIGERATOR AND A DISHWASHER!! -NICE CLOSET SPACE -CARPET -LAUNDRY ON-SITE -OFF STREET PARKING AVAILABLE ($100/MONTH) ALL UNITS ARE AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $100/MONTH. Applicants must have GOOD credit to qualify. Sorry, no pets. See photos from similar unit. Transportation Bus: 83, Rindge Ave @ Massachusetts Ave (0.08 mi) Bus: 87, Elm St @ Chester St (0.18 mi) Bus: 77, Massachusetts Ave opp Rindge Ave (0.05 mi) Subway: Red Line, Davis (0.27 mi) Rail: Fitchburg Line, Porter (0.46 mi) Bus: 88, Highland Ave @ Cutter Ave (0.30 mi) Bus: 96, College Ave @ Highland Ave (0.26 mi) Bus: 89, Broadway @ Billingham St (0.57 mi) ****Deb_Tyner//Citilink_Apts_Rentals**781-436-2484**** CITILINK APARTMENT RENTALS serves the greater BOSTON AREA and includes the following neighborhoods: Allston Andover Arlington Back Bay Belmont Boston Brighton Brookline Cambridge Charlestown Cleveland Circle Coolidge Corner Dedham Fens Fenway Kenmore Lexington Longwood Medical Area Malden Mass Ave Medford Mission Hill North Andover North End Packard's Corner Reading Somerville South End Waltham Washington Square Watertown Winchester Woburn. We can also assist you in finding off-campus housing near area schools including Berklee Boston College Boston Medical Center Boston University Emerson College Emmanuel Harvard Longwood Medical Area Medical Harvard University Merrimack College Northeastern Massachusetts College of Art Massachusetts College of Pharmacy MIT Simmons Tufts Wentworth & Wheelock. The information in this listing was gathered from third party sources including the owner and public records. Comparable/sample photos may have been employed in the preparation of this advertisement. Listings are subject to errors and omissions. Please note: The rental market in Greater Boston moves rapidly, and any apartment may no longer be on the market by the time you contact us. CITILINK disclaims any and all representations or warranties as to the accuracy of this information.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Chester St. have any available units?
11 Chester St. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Chester St. have?
Some of 11 Chester St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Chester St. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Chester St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Chester St. pet-friendly?
No, 11 Chester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 11 Chester St. offer parking?
Yes, 11 Chester St. does offer parking.
Does 11 Chester St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Chester St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Chester St. have a pool?
No, 11 Chester St. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Chester St. have accessible units?
No, 11 Chester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Chester St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Chester St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Chester St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Chester St. does not have units with air conditioning.
