107 Spring St.

Charming two-bedroom one-bathroom East Watertown condominium. This unit features a large bright living room, complete with a huge picture window. Glowing hardwood floors flow throughout the entire unit. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and a dishwasher. The master bedroom features multiple windows and a large closet. The second bedroom contains a built-in desk and could be utilized as an office space. The building features common laundry which is coin operated. Rent includes one deeded off-street parking spot. Rent also includes heat and hot water. Very convenient to Watertown Square and all the areas restaurants and shops. Easy access to Starbucks, Not Your Average Joe s, Wild Willy s Burgers, and more. Several parks and green spaces are close by as well. This property is available for a 9/1 move in date.



Terms: One year lease