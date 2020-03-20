All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

107 Spring St.

107 Spring Street · (617) 947-0058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Spring Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Charming two-bedroom one-bathroom East Watertown condominium. This unit features a large bright living room, complete with a huge picture window. Glowing hardwood floors flow throughout the entire unit. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and a dishwasher. The master bedroom features multiple windows and a large closet. The second bedroom contains a built-in desk and could be utilized as an office space. The building features common laundry which is coin operated. Rent includes one deeded off-street parking spot. Rent also includes heat and hot water. Very convenient to Watertown Square and all the areas restaurants and shops. Easy access to Starbucks, Not Your Average Joe s, Wild Willy s Burgers, and more. Several parks and green spaces are close by as well. This property is available for a 9/1 move in date.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Spring St. have any available units?
107 Spring St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Spring St. have?
Some of 107 Spring St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Spring St. currently offering any rent specials?
107 Spring St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Spring St. pet-friendly?
No, 107 Spring St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 107 Spring St. offer parking?
Yes, 107 Spring St. does offer parking.
Does 107 Spring St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Spring St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Spring St. have a pool?
No, 107 Spring St. does not have a pool.
Does 107 Spring St. have accessible units?
No, 107 Spring St. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Spring St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Spring St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Spring St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Spring St. does not have units with air conditioning.
