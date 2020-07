Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

New Wakefield Listing GMRE Exclusive.... Available June August 1st/15th latest , Seeptember 1st 2020 Nice First Floor Unit of Multi-Family Home Three Room - One Bedroom & Bath. Small Living Room - Large Sectional will not fit!!! Newly painted - New Fridge & Stove. Washer/Dryer Provided in Unit - Stack-able Heat Included - Tenant pays Electric & Cable Private Driveway for Two Vehicles Tandem - Tenants responsible for snow removal. Private enclosed patio area - Nice Clean Unit - This will rent first showing - No Pets/No Smoking in Unit or on premise. No Exceptions(allergies) Excellent Credit Needed - Work & Personal References One Year Lease - First Month - $1000.00 Security Deposit & Realtor Fee Applies. Lessor reserves the right to review multiple applications for tenancy. Agency Disclosure - Fee - One Month GMRE - Medford



Terms: One year lease