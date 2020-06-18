25 Halliden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished. In this 1560 square foot home please enjoy hardwood floors throughout, central A/C, and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom was recently remodeled and your laundry area is conveniently located in the basement. The basement comes with ample space for storing those winter items. The crown jewel is the large private backyard perfect for hosting family and friend gatherings. The rental comes with a 1 car garage and 2 additional parking spaces. For that larger hosting event there is plenty of street parking as well.



Location is everything with this property as it happens to be situated at the intersection of Routes 27 and 138 on a quiet dead end street. The MBTA train and bus are in close proximity with I-95 a short distance away. There are shops, restaurants, and banking all within a 5 minute walk.



No smoking! Good Credit a Must! Snow removal and landscaping on tenant.

First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.



Please contact me to view:



Zachary

Dependable Real Estate, Inc

617-553-4717

zachary@dependablere.com

zhall@rpmboston.com



