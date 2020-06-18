All apartments in Stoughton
Last updated April 9 2020

25 Halliden St

25 Halliden Street · (617) 522-0099
Location

25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA 02072

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 25 Halliden St · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished. In this 1560 square foot home please enjoy hardwood floors throughout, central A/C, and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom was recently remodeled and your laundry area is conveniently located in the basement. The basement comes with ample space for storing those winter items. The crown jewel is the large private backyard perfect for hosting family and friend gatherings. The rental comes with a 1 car garage and 2 additional parking spaces. For that larger hosting event there is plenty of street parking as well.

Location is everything with this property as it happens to be situated at the intersection of Routes 27 and 138 on a quiet dead end street. The MBTA train and bus are in close proximity with I-95 a short distance away. There are shops, restaurants, and banking all within a 5 minute walk.

No smoking! Good Credit a Must! Snow removal and landscaping on tenant.
First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.

Please contact me to view:

Zachary
Dependable Real Estate, Inc
617-553-4717
zachary@dependablere.com
zhall@rpmboston.com

(RLNE5669431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

