Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry

Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.



All apartments are updated with modern appliances, vertical blinds and plush carpeting. We take pride in our buildings and have been family owned and managed for more than 30 years.