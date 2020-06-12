/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
155 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Revere, MA
Verified
1 of 48
Crescent Beach
32 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
960 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified
1 of 50
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1073 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified
1 of 24
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 25
Crescent Beach
14 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,539
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified
1 of 34
$
West Revere
187 Units Available
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1047 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
1 of 8
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.
1 of 11
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
172 Kimball Ave.
172 Kimball Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020! LUXURY CONDO RENTAL UNIT WITH OCEAN VIEWS - REVERE BEACH - 2 Bed 2 Bath steps away from Revere Beach T Station - This unit includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open layout living room/kitchen - Stainless steel appliances
Results within 1 mile of Revere
Verified
1 of 21
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified
1 of 12
$
West Revere
91 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 41
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified
1 of 38
$
West Revere
109 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
1 of 28
West Revere
1 Unit Available
1 Stone Lane
1 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1035 sqft
Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Revere
Verified
1 of 16
Oakland Vale
16 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified
1 of 53
East Cambridge
20 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 9
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified
1 of 11
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 12
South Salem
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 16
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
15 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified
1 of 38
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 50
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 12
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 72
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 36
Montrose
21 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified
1 of 34
$
D Street - West Broadway
25 Units Available
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,854
968 sqft
Situated in the center of Seaport Square. All apartments feature oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a Skydeck and wellness center. Multiple shops and restaurants located on-site.
