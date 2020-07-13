/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
197 Apartments for rent in Revere, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Crescent Beach
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,446
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
12 Units Available
Crescent Beach
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,947
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
154 Units Available
West Revere
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$2,025
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1047 sqft
Call us today to schedule a virtual or in-person tour! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West Revere
35 McCoba
35 Mccoba Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
795 sqft
This sunny, upper floor 2 bed apartment has just been freshly renovated! The bedrooms are spacious as is the living room. The kitchen has a dishwasher and disposer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Island
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R
350 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
450 sqft
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165 NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West Revere
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.
1 of 57
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Island
350 Revere Beach Blvd.
350 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,850
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and sunny studio with river views. This 6th floor unit shines with new top of the line renovations, finishes, and appliances. This well laid out condo has in unit laundry, separate kitchen, hardwood floors, and amazing sunlight.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Revere
45 Mc Coba St
45 McCoba St, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
555 sqft
Great Location near Everything, Shopping Mall, Public Transportation, Feature 1 Bedroom, huge master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Revere
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Soldiers Home
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
5 Units Available
Broadway
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Revere
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
37 Units Available
East Cambridge
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,285
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,866
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
109 Units Available
Downtown Boston
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,476
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,391
2225 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
12 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
47 Units Available
West End
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
66 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
The Kensington
665 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,785
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,170
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1149 sqft
Residents love this complex for its Chinatown location close to many of Boston's best restaurants and theaters. Boston Common is a block away, and nearby subway stations give easy access to the city's other attractions.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Admirals Hill
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
