apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
259 Apartments for rent in Revere, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
101 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,584
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Crescent Beach
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,011
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,797
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
8 Units Available
Crescent Beach
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,450
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
156 Units Available
West Revere
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$2,025
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1047 sqft
Call us today to schedule a virtual or in-person tour! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
12 Units Available
Crescent Beach
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,987
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Beach
674 Ocean Ave
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Revere
41 Revere St
41 Revere Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
WHY PAY BOSTON PRICES!! minutes to the city!!! Top floor corner apartment . Available July 15th.. This very sunny apartment features a nice galley kitchen equipped with dishwasher and oak cabinets. Kitchen overlooks large living room.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Revere
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Island
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R
350 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
450 sqft
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165 NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
West Revere
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Beach
473 Revere Beach Pkwy.
473 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New 2014 Construction Building - Great 2nd Floor Unit! Attached Garage Parking, Laundry in Unit, Beautiful Bamboo Flooring, Ceiling Fans, and large open Living / Dining Room Kitchen Combination! Modern, with nice bedrooms that each have Double
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Island
350 Revere Beach Blvd.
350 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,850
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and sunny studio with river views. This 6th floor unit shines with new top of the line renovations, finishes, and appliances. This well laid out condo has in unit laundry, separate kitchen, hardwood floors, and amazing sunlight.
Results within 1 mile of Revere
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Soldiers Home
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,607
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1144 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Addison-Orange
31 Orange St.
31 Orange Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom for rent in Chelsea. 91 walk score! Renovated kitchen, new washer/dryer in the unit. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, large eat-in kitchen including a pantry for additional storage. Large bedrooms with extra rooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor View - Orient Heights
18 Leverett Ave # 9B
18 Leverett Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom / 1.5 bath Unit. Central AC, Laundry in Unit, Private off street parking, Across the street from Blue Line. Pet Friendly. (RLNE5914015)
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1197 saratoga
1197 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
AMAZING AND ENORMOUS SPACE WITH CENTRAL AIR/ W/D IN UNIT, AND 2 PARKING SPOTS ON BEAUTIFUL & QAINT SEASIDE NEIGHBORHOOD.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Harbor View - Orient Heights
75 Waldemar Ave
75 Waldemar Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
577 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom condo 5 min talk to blue line - Property Id: 252973 One bedroom one bathroom available from April 1st, in East Boston. 5 min walk to blue line. Comes with a parking spot. Washer/ dryer in the building. 2 min drive to Route 1.
Results within 5 miles of Revere
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,992
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,225
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
20 Units Available
West End
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,600
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1200 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
83 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,689
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,253
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1111 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
