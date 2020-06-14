157 Apartments for rent in Revere, MA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,737
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1073 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
West Revere
187 Units Available
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$2,050
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1047 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Crescent Beach
31 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,040
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
376 Ocean Ave #1005
376 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
376 Ocean Ave #1005 Available 09/01/20 **BREATHTAKING 1 BED 1 BATH AT 376 OCEAN AVE, 10TH FLOOR, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, 2 PARKING** - **AVAIL SEPT 1ST, COMES WITH 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES** This 1 bed 1 bath unit located on the 10th floor at 376 Ocean

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R
350 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
450 sqft
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165 NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Ave 405
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
382 Ocean Ave
382 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
704 sqft
NO BROKER FEE! Only 15 minutes to Downtown Boston. Live on the beach and right on the T. Only 15 minutes to downtown Boston. What can be better? Quiet, clean 1-bedroom unit with OCEAN VIEWS from the bedroom AND the balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
106 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
89 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
1 Stone Lane
1 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1035 sqft
Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,441
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,677
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,030
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
East Cambridge
20 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,139
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,678
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,052
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
14 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
"In the hour of darkness and peril and need, The people will waken and listen to hear The hurry hoof-beats of that steed, And the midnight message of Paul Revere." - (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, "Paul Revere's Ride")

If you want to dig your toes into the sand, youll love living in Revere. This beach town enjoys a curving white sand beach two and a half miles in length. A quick mass transit ride on Bostons "T" from Beantowns center, and Bostons Logan International Airport, you can be walking along the tide line in no time. In summer months, test out your skills at a renowned sand castle building competition that is held every year along the waterfront. The towns diverse population of around 55,000 is a community of urban neighborhoods, with the Revere Beach Reservation Historic District holding a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Bring a towel, and youre move-in ready.

Having trouble with Craigslist Revere? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Revere renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

