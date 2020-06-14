157 Apartments for rent in Revere, MA with gym
"In the hour of darkness and peril and need, The people will waken and listen to hear The hurry hoof-beats of that steed, And the midnight message of Paul Revere." - (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, "Paul Revere's Ride")
If you want to dig your toes into the sand, youll love living in Revere. This beach town enjoys a curving white sand beach two and a half miles in length. A quick mass transit ride on Bostons "T" from Beantowns center, and Bostons Logan International Airport, you can be walking along the tide line in no time. In summer months, test out your skills at a renowned sand castle building competition that is held every year along the waterfront. The towns diverse population of around 55,000 is a community of urban neighborhoods, with the Revere Beach Reservation Historic District holding a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Bring a towel, and youre move-in ready.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Revere renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.