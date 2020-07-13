Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:32 AM

269 Apartments for rent in Revere, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Revere apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
9 Units Available
Crescent Beach
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,446
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
26 Units Available
Crescent Beach
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,797
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
12 Units Available
Crescent Beach
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,947
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor View - Orient Heights
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Revere
585 Revere Beach Parkway
585 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
949 sqft
585 Revere Beach Parkway - Unit 412 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths - included heat & hot water - 1 car garage space - partially furnished - AVAILABLE AUG 1st: Spacious and sunny corner unit featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West Revere
35 McCoba
35 Mccoba Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
795 sqft
This sunny, upper floor 2 bed apartment has just been freshly renovated! The bedrooms are spacious as is the living room. The kitchen has a dishwasher and disposer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crescent Beach
674 Ocean Ave
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beachmont
262 Endicott Ave
262 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEWS! Price drop! September 1 move in. This home is one of a kind! Very spacious floor plan with kitchen over looking living area. Sliding door to your own private balcony which facing the ocean.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Revere
41 Revere St
41 Revere Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
WHY PAY BOSTON PRICES!! minutes to the city!!! Top floor corner apartment . Available July 15th.. This very sunny apartment features a nice galley kitchen equipped with dishwasher and oak cabinets. Kitchen overlooks large living room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Island
28 Ellerton St.
28 Ellerton Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1! Section 8 Ready! Completely Renovated First Floor 2 bed 1 bath unit in Revere. Unit features New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new granite counter tops, 1 full bath with new fixtures.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Island
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R
350 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
450 sqft
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165 NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Island
350 Revere Beach Blvd.
350 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,850
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and sunny studio with river views. This 6th floor unit shines with new top of the line renovations, finishes, and appliances. This well laid out condo has in unit laundry, separate kitchen, hardwood floors, and amazing sunlight.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Revere
589 Broadway
589 Broadway, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
531 sqft
Affordable 1 bed unit in locked building in the center of Revere, close to shops and restaurants and many more! Convenient location for public transit. 1 to 2 miles to the beach! Brand new dishwasher installed last month, new fridge from 2019.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Revere
45 Mc Coba St
45 McCoba St, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
555 sqft
Great Location near Everything, Shopping Mall, Public Transportation, Feature 1 Bedroom, huge master bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
585 Revere Beach Blvd
585 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
300 sqft
Amazing location! Directly across fro Revere Beach! **Heat and Hot water included** 1 off-street parking space included; additional parking available on street. Living room has slider to patio. Convenient to the Blue Line @ Wonderland Station.
Results within 1 mile of Revere
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Soldiers Home
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
4 Units Available
Broadway
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
35 Greenwood St.
35 Greenwood Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1124 sqft
Great single family 6 room, 2-3 bedroom, 2 bath with Maple cabinet kitchen, tile floors, recessed lighting, granite counter, pantry, and dining area, big living room with ceiling fan and hardwood floors, large dining room with hardwood floors,

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Addison-Orange
31 Orange St.
31 Orange Street, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom for rent in Chelsea. 91 walk score! Renovated kitchen, new washer/dryer in the unit. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, large eat-in kitchen including a pantry for additional storage. Large bedrooms with extra rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Broadway
39 Cary Ave.
39 Cary Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
809 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo that has undertaken many recent upgrades. The whole unit has a fresh coat of paint and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout lead to a private balcony.
City Guide for Revere, MA

"In the hour of darkness and peril and need, The people will waken and listen to hear The hurry hoof-beats of that steed, And the midnight message of Paul Revere." - (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, "Paul Revere's Ride")

If you want to dig your toes into the sand, youll love living in Revere. This beach town enjoys a curving white sand beach two and a half miles in length. A quick mass transit ride on Bostons "T" from Beantowns center, and Bostons Logan International Airport, you can be walking along the tide line in no time. In summer months, test out your skills at a renowned sand castle building competition that is held every year along the waterfront. The towns diverse population of around 55,000 is a community of urban neighborhoods, with the Revere Beach Reservation Historic District holding a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Bring a towel, and youre move-in ready.

Having trouble with Craigslist Revere? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Revere, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Revere apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

