294 Apartments for rent in Revere, MA with balcony

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,723
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1073 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Crescent Beach
31 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,040
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Crescent Beach
13 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
West Revere
187 Units Available
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$2,050
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1047 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 10 at 05:26pm
Harbor View - Orient Heights
3 Units Available
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
780 sqft
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
800 sqft
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed [Date] April - July 22.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
85 Yeamans
85 Yeamans St, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Revere
1 Unit Available
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
172 Kimball Ave.
172 Kimball Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1110 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020! LUXURY CONDO RENTAL UNIT WITH OCEAN VIEWS - REVERE BEACH - 2 Bed 2 Bath steps away from Revere Beach T Station - This unit includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open layout living room/kitchen - Stainless steel appliances

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
185 Endicott Ave.
185 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2692 sqft
This Spacious, Tranquil Single Family With Amazing Ocean Views! Located in the Beachmont neighborhood of Revere, on a hill overlooking the ocean. The house itself has many fine touches and features throughout...

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
1235 North Shore Rd. Apt. 2A
1235 North Shore Road, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
755 sqft
1235 North Shore Rd. Apt. 2A Available 07/01/20 Modern 2 bed 1 bath condo next to Wonderland T station and Revere Beach, Ocean view - Cozy and modern 2 bedroom 1 bath condo on 2nd floor. Ocean view from balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
541 Revere St
541 Revere Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
860 sqft
2br apartment in Revere - commuter dream - Property Id: 117389 A COMMUTER AND BEACH LOVER DREAM!!! Great opportunity to live in a bright and spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment that features 860 sq ft of living space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Ave 405
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
15 Wave Ave #6
15 Wave Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
833 sqft
**BEACHMONT 2 BED 1 BATH, AVAIL MAY 1ST, CENTRAL AIR, 5 MIN TO T, BEACH** - **AVAILABLE MAY 1ST**This top floor unit is drenched in sunlight, has central air, access to roof deck with Ocean view! Conveniently located in a six unit building is a

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
376 Ocean Ave #1005
376 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
376 Ocean Ave #1005 Available 09/01/20 **BREATHTAKING 1 BED 1 BATH AT 376 OCEAN AVE, 10TH FLOOR, AVAIL SEPT 1ST, 2 PARKING** - **AVAIL SEPT 1ST, COMES WITH 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES** This 1 bed 1 bath unit located on the 10th floor at 376 Ocean

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
485 Beach Street - 2
485 Beach Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Available June 1st, 2020 Please cut and paste the link in your browser to see the 3D tour and Doll house. https://www.asteroommls.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
112 Lynnway
112 Lynnway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1225 sqft
Beautiful Apt. Spacious! $2,400 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath beach community home in desirable Point of Pines, Revere. Dining room, hall, study, dining room. Hardwood floors, gumwood moulding, modern appliances, porch, yard. Close to Boston.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
382 Ocean Ave
382 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
704 sqft
NO BROKER FEE! Only 15 minutes to Downtown Boston. Live on the beach and right on the T. Only 15 minutes to downtown Boston. What can be better? Quiet, clean 1-bedroom unit with OCEAN VIEWS from the bedroom AND the balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
585 Revere Beach Blvd
585 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
350 sqft
Amazing location! Directly across fro Revere Beach! **Heat and Hot water included** 1 off-street parking space included; additional parking available on street. Living room has slider to patio. Convenient to the Blue Line @ Wonderland Station.
Results within 1 mile of Revere
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,602
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Revere, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Revere renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

