/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
273 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Revere, MA
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Crescent Beach
32 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
960 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Crescent Beach
15 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,539
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Crescent Beach
13 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1073 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
West Revere
101 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
West Revere
187 Units Available
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1047 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 10 at 05:26pm
Harbor View - Orient Heights
3 Units Available
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
780 sqft
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
1235 North Shore Rd. Apt. 2A
1235 North Shore Road, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
755 sqft
1235 North Shore Rd. Apt. 2A Available 07/01/20 Modern 2 bed 1 bath condo next to Wonderland T station and Revere Beach, Ocean view - Cozy and modern 2 bedroom 1 bath condo on 2nd floor. Ocean view from balcony.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
541 Revere St
541 Revere Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
860 sqft
2br apartment in Revere - commuter dream - Property Id: 117389 A COMMUTER AND BEACH LOVER DREAM!!! Great opportunity to live in a bright and spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment that features 860 sq ft of living space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
15 Wave Ave #6
15 Wave Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
833 sqft
**BEACHMONT 2 BED 1 BATH, AVAIL MAY 1ST, CENTRAL AIR, 5 MIN TO T, BEACH** - **AVAILABLE MAY 1ST**This top floor unit is drenched in sunlight, has central air, access to roof deck with Ocean view! Conveniently located in a six unit building is a
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
89 Atlantic
89 Atlantic Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
172 Kimball Ave.
172 Kimball Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1110 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST 2020! LUXURY CONDO RENTAL UNIT WITH OCEAN VIEWS - REVERE BEACH - 2 Bed 2 Bath steps away from Revere Beach T Station - This unit includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open layout living room/kitchen - Stainless steel appliances
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
112 Lynnway
112 Lynnway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1225 sqft
Beautiful Apt. Spacious! $2,400 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath beach community home in desirable Point of Pines, Revere. Dining room, hall, study, dining room. Hardwood floors, gumwood moulding, modern appliances, porch, yard. Close to Boston.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beachmont
1 Unit Available
83 Atlantic avenue
83 Atlantic Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1000 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom home available Now! Mudese Hoy! Ubicación Perfecta para persona que viaje diario en la linea Azul. Minutos a Revere Beach. 2 Min. walk to Revere Beach. Open floor-plan living room/dining combination.
Results within 1 mile of Revere
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
West Revere
110 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
West Revere
91 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Winthrop
1 Unit Available
500 Govenor's Dr. Apt. 32
500 Governors Drive, Winthrop Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
821 sqft
500 Govenor's Dr. Apt. 32 Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5817391)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Soldiers Home
1 Unit Available
70 Warren Ave.
70 Warren Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
860 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
74 Barnes Ave.
74 Barnes Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
900 sqft
First floor 2 bedroom PLUS OFFICE apartment with one bathroom All brand new SS Appliances ( Fridge , Stove , Dishwasher and Microwave ) Brand new hardwood flooring This is a 5 room 2 bed Electric for lights and appliances Gas for heat and hot water
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
39 Cary Ave.
39 Cary Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
809 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo that has undertaken many recent upgrades. The whole unit has a fresh coat of paint and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout lead to a private balcony.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
188 Bayswater
188 Bayswater Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
OWNER IS PAYING ELECTRIC BILL! Extremely spacious 2 bedroom home located in East Boston's Orient Heights across the street from Boston Harbor. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LARGE, with plenty of closet space.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Revere
1 Unit Available
1 Stone Lane
1 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1035 sqft
Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen
Similar Pages
Revere 1 BedroomsRevere 2 BedroomsRevere 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRevere 3 BedroomsRevere Accessible ApartmentsRevere Apartments with Balcony
Revere Apartments with GarageRevere Apartments with GymRevere Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRevere Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRevere Apartments with Parking