202 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Revere, MA
1 of 24
1 of 50
1 of 48
1 of 25
1 of 34
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 38
1 of 21
1 of 41
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 51
1 of 19
1 of 54
1 of 28
1 of 21
"In the hour of darkness and peril and need, The people will waken and listen to hear The hurry hoof-beats of that steed, And the midnight message of Paul Revere." - (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, "Paul Revere's Ride")
If you want to dig your toes into the sand, youll love living in Revere. This beach town enjoys a curving white sand beach two and a half miles in length. A quick mass transit ride on Bostons "T" from Beantowns center, and Bostons Logan International Airport, you can be walking along the tide line in no time. In summer months, test out your skills at a renowned sand castle building competition that is held every year along the waterfront. The towns diverse population of around 55,000 is a community of urban neighborhoods, with the Revere Beach Reservation Historic District holding a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Bring a towel, and youre move-in ready.
Having trouble with Craigslist Revere? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Revere that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.