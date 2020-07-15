All apartments in Revere
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

674 Ocean Ave

674 Ocean Avenue · (774) 571-8432
Location

674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA 02151
Crescent Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
garage
yoga
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751

Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances; carpet in the bedroom with walk-in closet; and laundry in-unit.

Building features elevators, garage parking - you get 1 free space with rent - a fitness center, yoga room, community clubroom and game room, conference room, and roof terrace with a firepit, furniture, and ocean views. Just a 5-7 minute walk to the Blue Line T station with easy access to Logan Airport, Downtown Boston, Rt. 1, and I-93.

**Pricing/availability subject to change**
****DO NOT APPLY using this ad. Please call for details. No application fee applies.****
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216751
Property Id 216751

(RLNE5776468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

