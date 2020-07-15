674 Ocean Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse elevator fire pit gym game room parking garage yoga

Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751



Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances; carpet in the bedroom with walk-in closet; and laundry in-unit.



Building features elevators, garage parking - you get 1 free space with rent - a fitness center, yoga room, community clubroom and game room, conference room, and roof terrace with a firepit, furniture, and ocean views. Just a 5-7 minute walk to the Blue Line T station with easy access to Logan Airport, Downtown Boston, Rt. 1, and I-93.



